How companies can do a better job dealing with activist employees and political divide

It wasn't that long ago that company leaders had the luxury of sidestepping social or political issues that were outside their areas of expertise or even comfort. Those days are gone according to Megan Reitz, professor of leadership and dialogue at the Hult International Business School, who recently spoke at CNBC's Workforce Executive Council Town Hall about how companies, and specifically human resources leaders, can better navigate the intense employee activism and political divide taking place now. There was a time, Reitz said, when it was a reasonable decision for companies "to sit on the activism fence and say they were apolitical. That position is increasingly untenable." An ever-growing list of tough issues — responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, anti-abortion legislation, LGBTQ rights and gun violence, among them — are forcing companies to decide where they stand and what they're going to say to stakeholders. That's not to suggest, Reitz said, that companies have to act on every issue that develops. But it does mean that "leaders need to recognize that inaction can be viewed as political as action," she added.

Workers want leaders to speak out

A recent CNBC|Momentive Workplace Happiness survey found that 32% of workers say they support their companies' speaking out on social issues regardless of whether they agree with them. Twenty-one percent support their companies speaking out but only if they agree with the position. That kind of response requires companies to understand what matters to stakeholders both inside and outside of the organization, Reitz said. In her work with company leaders, she often challenges them to question how they know what they know. "Often companies believe they know how employees feel about a certain topic or issue, but it's important to question how they know this," she said. With employee activism likely to increase in the months and years ahead, Reitz stressed how crucial it is for leaders to create space for dialogue. She cautioned companies to avoid what she calls "façade-ism," where companies say the right thing on activist issues but then fail to follow up with any concrete action. Reitz also believes leaders need to dispel the fantasy that conversations around social and political issues will be harmonious and neat. "There will be fallout and there will be disagreements," said. "Don't be afraid of that." Some of the executive teams Reitz works with will even "role model" disagreements, with managers taking opposing views on a topic and then demonstrating in front of employees how to have a respectful conversation.

