Job growth seen cooling in May but wage increases were still hot

The pace of job growth is expected to have slowed in May, but economists say the labor market remains strong, even as parts of the economy have weakened.

Economists forecast that employers added 328,000 new jobs, less than the 428,000 added in April, according to Dow Jones. The unemployment rate is forecast to decline to 3.5% from 3.6%.

Average hourly wages are expected to have risen by 0.4%, up from April's 0.3% increase. Year-over-year, wage growth is expected to fall slightly to 5.2%, from 5.4% in April.

"I suspect it's the average hourly earnings number that could get people excited," said Michael Schumacher, head of macro strategy at Wells Fargo. "The Fed has been pretty consistent as well - that it's inflation, inflation, inflation. If it's 0.5%, you probably get some reaction. If it's 0.6%, it's pronounced."

Schumacher said a hotter wage number could spark selling in both stocks and bonds, while the market may not react as much if the payrolls number misses the forecast. When bonds sell off, yields go higher.

The payroll data is being closely watched for any cracks in the labor market, as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. But economists say there are no signs of weakness yet, and it is a part of the economy that is expected to remain strong for now.

"The thing about the labor market data is we already have more real-time data that gives us a better indicator," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies. He noted that weekly jobless claims fell unexpectedly to a low 200,000 last week.

"We hear these anecdotal reports about X firm cutting Y thousands of jobs. It's either that it isn't really happening yet...or people are being let go and immediately finding another job," he said.

Monthly job growth has been well above 400,000 for the past year, and economists say just based on the short supply of workers, it will naturally slow down.