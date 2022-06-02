Microsoft lowers fourth-quarter guidance, citing unfavorable foreign exchange rates

Microsoft shares slid 2% on Thursday after the company lowered its fiscal fourth-quarter guidance, citing unfavorable foreign exchange rate movement.

In an investor slide deck, Microsoft said it expects to report between $51.94 billion and $52.74 billion in revenue for the quarter. The company previously forecast fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $52.4 billion to $53.2 billion.

Microsoft also slightly cut its earnings forecast for the quarter, saying it now expects to report adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.24 to $2.32. Previously, the company projected adjusted EPS between $2.28 and $2.35.