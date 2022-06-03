Best trades on CNBC Friday: Pros made these stock moves after more CEO warnings of slower growth

Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. The pros are looking for stocks that can withstand the uncertainty of what's to come in the market after another losing week on Wall Street. Negative comments about the economic outlook from Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk weighed on sentiment this week. Musk said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy in an email to Tesla executives, according to Reuters. Friday's mentioned investments include Tesla , Apple, and Netflix .