CNBC Pro

Cloudy with a 60% chance of recession: Asset manager gives his take on the bear market

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE
The Wall St. sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, May 4, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

As talk of a recession grows louder, asset manager Michael Yoshikami believes there is a 60% chance the U.S. will sink into a recession. He explains why and reveals if the beaten down stock market has hit the bottom.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThings won't get better for tech anytime soon, Bank of America says
Fred Imbert
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley likes these small caps to outperform in this tough market
Tanaya Macheel
watch now
VIDEO10:42
CNBC ProTesla, Apple, and Netflix are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers June 3
Alison Conklin
Read More