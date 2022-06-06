Cramer's lightning round: Realty Income is a buy

Loading chart...

Energy Transfer LP: "I thought I'd never say this, but ET, it's time to come home. It's worth owning, because that whole group is going up and going up big."

Loading chart...

Realty Income Corp: "That's a terrific company. I would buy that one."

Loading chart...

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I'm going to have to say I missed it, and I'm moving on."

Loading chart...

Camping World Holdings Inc: "I [am] with [CEO Marcus] Lemonis versus the shorts."

Loading chart...

Ryder System Inc: "If you want trucking, I'm going to send you to ArcBest."

Loading chart...