DOJ moves to seize 2 planes from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is seen on the stand during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on December 19, 2015 in London, England.

A federal judge in New York on Monday signed a warrant authorizing the seizure by the Justice Department of two jets owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

The seizure effort is the latest in a series of sanctions and economic attacks on Russian billionaires in response to their nation's invasion of Ukraine.

The jets tied to Abramovich are a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, and a Gulfstream G650ER.

The Boeing is currently in Dubai, and the Gulfstream is in Russia, according to court records.

