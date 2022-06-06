European markets head for higher open in a week set to be dominated by U.S. inflation data

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Monday as international markets gear up for key U.S. data releases, including the latest inflation reading.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 46 points higher at 7,594, Germany's DAX 76 points higher at 14,530, France's CAC 40 up 37 points at 6,509 and Italy's FTSE MIB 98 points higher at 24,256, according to data from IG.

The positive start for European stocks comes after markets closed lower last Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May. U.S. and European stocks slid as investors assessed the potential for rising interest rates as a result of the better-than-expected data.

The latest U.S. inflation reading at the end of the week will be a key focus for markets. May's consumer price index in the U.S. is expected to be just slightly cooler than April, and some economists are expecting it could confirm that inflation has peaked.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, also due Friday, will also be closely watched by investors.