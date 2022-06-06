CNBC Investing Club

Here's why we're fans of Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
A sign directs traffic at an Amazon fulfillment center. Being the world's largest online retail company, Amazon operates more than 175 fulfillment centers worldwide, totaling in over 166 million square feet.
Gabe Ginsberg | Lightrocket | Getty Images

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Monday — Eli Lilly's big weekend, Apple event kicks off, AMD analyst day preview
Jim Cramer5 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Friday's downgrade of Micron means for our chipmaker stocks
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: The week in review, the week ahead — June 3, 2022
Zev Fima
Read More