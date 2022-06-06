Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launches Twitter bots probe after Musk's public complaints

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a news conference after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in President Joe Biden's bid to rescind a Trump-era immigration policy that forced migrants to stay in Mexico to await U.S. hearings on their asylum claims, in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2022.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Monday that his office is opening an investigation into Twitter over the number of bot accounts on its platform.

"Attorney General Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to investigate whether Twitter's reporting on real versus fake users is 'false, misleading, or deceptive' under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act," his office said in a press statement.

Paxton is demanding details on 23 items, including extensive data on the social network's daily, monthly and monetizable active users. He's also asking for "documents sufficient to show the number of inauthentic Twitter Accounts for each month from 2017 to the present, broken down by category of inauthentic account (i.e., Fake Account, Spammer Account, and Bot Account) if available."

Paxton, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was himself indicted on securities fraud charges seven years ago, but has not yet stood trial.

His probe of Twitter was initiated on the same day that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, via his attorneys, threatened to back out of his agreement to buy Twitter for about $44 billion due to what he says are concerns around fake account, spam and bots.

In a letter they sent to Twitter on Monday, Musk's attorneys said he is entitled to access data from Twitter that can help him determine how many bots are on the platform. The letter also said that Twitter was "resisting and thwarting" Musk's right to this information, amounting to a "clear material breach" of the terms of their merger agreement.

Marc Fagel, a securities law expert who previously served as regional director of the SEC's San Francisco office, said Paxton's announcement is a bit unusual because such matters are not typically handled at the state level.

"States aren't necessarily equipped to do this sort of sophisticated investigation," Fagel said. "It's one thing if you're dealing with a local company, but if you're talking about a national, publicly traded company in another state, that's the province of the SEC."