Japan stocks set for higher start; investors await Australia's interest rate decision

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher start, while investors in Asia-Pacific await the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest interest rate decision.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,020 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,040. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,915.89.

Australian stocks appeared poised for a muted start, with the SPI futures contract at 7,207, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,206.30.