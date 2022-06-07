Best trades on CNBC Tuesday: Target's profit warning and some cheap stocks to buy. The pros weigh in
Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. The pros reacted to Target 's weaker margin warning for this quarter due to excessive inventories, and they discussed how the announcement affected other retail giants. They also covered some of the names on CNBC's list of the cheapest stocks to own . Other mentioned investments on Tuesday include Ford , Diamondback Energy and more.
Tues, June 7 2022 - 11:00pm