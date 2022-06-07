CNBC Pro Talks: Buffett disciple and veteran investor Mohnish Pabrai shares his latest market strategy

Join the upcoming Pro talks , as CNBC's Tanvir Gill speaks to Mohnish Pabrai, value investor and managing partner of Pabrai Investment Funds, on his current market outlook, his playbook on what to buy and what to avoid. Pabrai will also share his top stock picks and his strategy around tech volatility. A stream of the conversation will be available to CNBC Pro subscribers here at 11:00 a.m. SIN / 3:00 a.m. GMT Wednesday, June 8, or 11:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 7. Have questions you would like us to cover in the discussion? Submit them here . Pabrai is an ardent disciple of Warren Buffett and closely follows Buffett's principles on value investing and capital allocation. Inspired by the original 1950s Buffett Partnerships, Mohnish founded the Pabrai Investment Funds (PIF) in 1999. As of March 2022, the fund has grown from $100,000 to $1.2 million in revenue, with an annualized gain of 11.4%. Prior to founding Pabrai Investment Funds, Mohnish Pabrai started TransTech Inc., which was named an Inc. 500 company in 1996. TransTech clocked in with revenue of $20 million before he sold the company. Learn more from our previous Pro Talks: CNBC Pro Talks: Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney's favorite tech stocks for traders and investors Fund manager likes this automaker — and it’s not Tesla Investor Kevin Simpson on generating income and return during a tumultuous market Related coverage from Pro: Forget Big Tech. BofA likes these under-the-radar tech names — and gives one over 100% upside Signs are growing of a top in both inflation and job gains Buy this dip': Wall Street banks name global stocks and sectors that could be near a bottom

