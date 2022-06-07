CNBC Pro Talks: Buffett disciple and veteran investor Mohnish Pabrai shares his latest market strategy

Join the upcoming Pro talks, as CNBC's Tanvir Gill speaks to Mohnish Pabrai, value investor and managing partner of Pabrai Investment Funds, on his current market outlook, his playbook on what to buy and what to avoid.
Pabrai will also share his top stock picks and his strategy around tech volatility.
A stream of the conversation will be available to CNBC Pro subscribers here at 11:00 a.m. SIN / 3:00 a.m. GMT Wednesday, June 8, or 11:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 7.
Have questions you would like us to cover in the discussion? Submit them here.
Pabrai is an ardent disciple of Warren Buffett and closely follows Buffett's principles on value investing and capital allocation. Inspired by the original 1950s Buffett Partnerships, Mohnish founded the Pabrai Investment Funds (PIF) in 1999. As of March 2022, the fund has grown from $100,000 to $1.2 million in revenue, with an annualized gain of 11.4%.
Prior to founding Pabrai Investment Funds, Mohnish Pabrai started TransTech Inc., which was named an Inc. 500 company in 1996. TransTech clocked in with revenue of $20 million before he sold the company.