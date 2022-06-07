Human rights advocates tell Congress bitcoin is essential in countries with 'collapsing' currencies

WASHINGTON — A week after prominent technologists publicly slammed crypto for being too risky and unproven in a letter to Congress, human rights advocates from around the world have sent a rebuttal to U.S. lawmakers defending digital assets for the access they provide to people in countries where "local currencies are collapsing, broken, or cut off from the outside world."

Some 21 human rights supporters from 20 different countries said in the letter that they've relied on bitcoin and stablecoins, which allow the trading in and out of crypto without going through a bank, "as have tens of millions of others living under authoritarian regimes or unstable economies."

The lobbying of U.S. legislators comes as Congress considers laws that would regulate digital assets, which have been particularly volatile this year. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, introduced legislation on Tuesday to create a regulatory framework for the crypto markets. Because U.S. lawmakers effectively set policy and standards for the world, a draconian response in Washington, D.C., could have major repercussions across the globe.

Beyond their use in trading and speculative investing, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have seen increased utility in recent months, as people from numerous different countries sent tens of millions of dollars to Ukraine via crypto payment rails to support the war effort and the defense against Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians fleeing the country were able to take their money with them in the form of cryptocurrency stored on a USB drive. A similar narrative played out in Afghanistan in August, when the Taliban took over the country and banks there closed down.

"Bitcoin provides financial inclusion and empowerment because it is open and permissionless," the latest letter said. "We are not industry financiers or professional lobbyists but humanitarians and democracy advocates who have used bitcoin to assist people at risk when other options have failed."