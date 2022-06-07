Leaving your job? Here are options for handling that unpaid 401(k) loan

Charnchai | Istock | Getty Images

If you're heading to a new job and still owe money on a 401(k) plan loan from your former employer's retirement savings plan, be sure you know what will happen to that outstanding balance. While you may be permitted to continue paying off the loan in installments, most companies expect immediate repayment when you leave. And if you don't fork over what's owed, it can result in an unexpected tax bill. "Typically, if you have a loan and leave your job, you're supposed to pay back the loan within a short time period," said certified financial planner Avani Ramnani, managing director for Francis Financial in New York. "If you don't, it's considered a distribution with tax [consequences]."

Last year, roughly 13% of 401(k) participants had a loan outstanding, according to Vanguard's How America Saves 2022 report, which was released Tuesday. While largely unchanged from 2020, the share is down from 16% in 2016. The average balance on those loans is $10,614 and is most common among workers with incomes from $30,000 to $100,000. About 81% of plans allow loans, whose repayment terms typically are five years. Also, 401(k) loan use is highest among participants age 45 to 54, at 18%, Vanguard's report shows. That's followed by 15% in the 35-to-44 age cohort and 13% for those 55 to 64.