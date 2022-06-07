CNBC Pro

Target and Microsoft may be just the beginning of a worrisome earnings trend

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThese tech stocks could be 'ports in the storm' during bear market, Deutsche Bank says
Tanaya Macheelan hour ago
CNBC ProThese IPO babies have been thrown out with the bathwater, and they have upside potential, says BofA
Darla Mercado, CFP®an hour ago
CNBC ProWhy the market gets nervous whenever the 10-year Treasury yield hits 3%
Jeff Cox6 hours ago
Read More