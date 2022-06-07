CNBC Pro

These tech stocks could be 'ports in the storm' during bear market, Deutsche Bank says

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThese IPO babies have been thrown out with the bathwater, and they have upside potential, says BofA
Darla Mercado, CFP®22 min ago
CNBC ProWhy the market gets nervous whenever the 10-year Treasury yield hits 3%
Jeff Cox5 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO04:47
CNBC ProExpect 'fragile' rallies as stocks experience 'long, slow' bottom, strategist says
6 hours ago
Read More