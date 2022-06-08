CNBC Pro

Affirm shares are set to drop another 40% as rates rise and economic growth slows, Wedbush says

thumbnail
Fred Imbert@foimbert
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America: These are the 'best of the best' global stocks to buy right now
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Exxon, McDonald's, Microsoft, Uber & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProBuy these mining stocks even as the economy slows in the U.S. and Europe, Jefferies says
Samantha Subin
Read More