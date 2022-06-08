Cramer's lightning round: NRG Energy is a buy

Loading chart...

NRG Energy Inc: "I still like it. I am a buyer of NRG."

Science Applications International Corp: "Excellent consulting company. Maybe I'd wait a little ... for it to maybe go down a little bit before I get involved."

Annaly Capital Management Inc: "I'm not going to recommend that stock."

Sportradar Group AG: "I do not know that company."

