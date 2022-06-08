Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: NRG Energy is a buy

Krystal Hur
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

NRG Energy Inc: "I still like it. I am a buyer of NRG."

Science Applications International Corp: "Excellent consulting company. Maybe I'd wait a little ... for it to maybe go down a little bit before I get involved."

Annaly Capital Management Inc: "I'm not going to recommend that stock."

Sportradar Group AG: "I do not know that company."

Enphase Energy Inc: "It is too expensive. ... We've got better stocks."

