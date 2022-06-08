Many who lost jobs during pandemic would return for the right pay and position, CNBC survey finds

In a potentially good sign for the economy, the CNBC All-America Workforce Survey finds many Americans who retired or became unemployed during the pandemic would consider coming back to work, but they are looking for the right pay and the right job. The online poll of 2,000 Americans nationwide looked at how the pandemic has changed the work and lives of 1,200 employed Americans and 450 retirees and 400 unemployed workers who left the workforce during the pandemic. It found that 94% of those who say they are unemployed and 68% of retirees would consider a job. The unemployed cite pay and flexible hours and work/life balance as the top criteria for the right job, followed by a job they feel they are qualified for and company benefits. For those who retired during the pandemic, flexible hours is the most important criteria, followed by pay and work/life balance. Most retirees said they would prefer to come back part-time.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards CNBC All-America Workforce Survey

The question of whether those who dropped out would return to work is critical to the outlook for the economy. The labor force participation rate, or the percentage of the population that is available to work, stands at 62.3%, having rebounded from its pandemic lows, but remaining 1.1 percentage points below where it was before the pandemic. Returning the participation rate to the prior level would bring another 1.8 million workers into the labor force who could help alleviate a nationwide worker shortage that threatens higher inflation by driving up wages and prices.

Early retirement during pandemic

The survey confirms government data that many retirees accelerated their departure, with 62% of retirees saying they left earlier than planned. In fact, 67% said they left at least two years early. A significant percentage made that call after being laid off.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards CNBC All-America Workforce Survey