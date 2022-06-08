New York’s financial watchdog issues stablecoin guidance, calls for reserve requirements and audits

The New York State Department of Financial Services on Wednesday released new rules for licensed cryptocurrency firms that issue stablecoins, calling for reserve requirements and monthly independent audits. The guidance affects current holders of the BitLicense, the business license for virtual currency businesses operating in New York State, or limited purpose trust charter holders that issue stablecoins backed by fiat currency. The agency said it expects stablecoins to be fully backed by a reserve of assets and redeemable by investors. It also laid out requirements for those reserves, including the various assets the reserves should comprise and a specification that they be "segregated from the proprietary assets of the issuing entity." Issuers should also submit to monthly audits by an independent certified public accountant. Regulators have focused on stablecoins in recent months due to the lack of transparency around trading these virtual assets and the reserves backing them, as well as market participants' reliance on them to enable trading in other crypto protocols. The meteoric rise of the Terra network's dollar-pegged stablecoin, TerraUSD, followed by its rapid collapse that led to $60 billion in investor losses also sharpened regulators' attention on the space.

TerraUSD is different from the stablecoins addressed in the New York regulators' guidance on Wednesday – it's a decentralized algorithmic stablecoin rather than one run by a single entity and backed by fiat currency – but the saga has raised the profile of these crypto assets and has bruised the industry's reputation. "We're now making it transparent and making clear to the marketplace that these are expectations for our stablecoin issuers across the board," Adrienne Harris, superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services said on CNBC's "Crypto World." [Watch CNBC's interview with Harris at 3 p.m. ET on Crypto World.] "The DFS has been regulating the space for a long time, but it's a fast evolving and fast moving space... so it's incumbent upon us as a prudential regulator to make sure we are keeping pace with the innovation in that space," she said. New York's toughest regulator

Adrienne Harris, superintendent of New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS), speaks during an interview in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Christopher Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images