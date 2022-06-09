Asia-Pacific stocks slip ahead of China's May trade data release

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks slipped in Thursday morning trade, with investors awaiting the release of China's trade data for May expected later today.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was little changed in fractionally lower in early trading while the Topix index shed 0.12%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.46%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.21% lower.

China is set to announce its trade data for May later on Thursday.