Cramer's lightning round: Six Flags is not a buy

Krystal Hur@kryshur
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Portillos Inc: "We're going to have to save that one for later and lower."

Berkshire Hathaway Inc: "I've been recommending that stock ever since the week that [Mad Money] began. ... Berkshire Hathaway is for me."

Anheuser Busch InBev NV: "I do prefer [Constellation Brands]."

Enterprise Products Partners LP: "I love that company. .. Continue to buy that one."

Six Flags Entertainment Corp: "If you get bad weather ... you're going to end up getting hurt. So, I'm going to have to say no to Six Flags."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Constellation Brands.

