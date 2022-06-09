Cramer's lightning round: Six Flags is not a buy

Loading chart...

Portillos Inc: "We're going to have to save that one for later and lower."

Loading chart...

Berkshire Hathaway Inc: "I've been recommending that stock ever since the week that [Mad Money] began. ... Berkshire Hathaway is for me."

Loading chart...

Loading chart...

Enterprise Products Partners LP: "I love that company. .. Continue to buy that one."

Loading chart...