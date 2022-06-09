DocuSign shares crater after first-quarter earnings miss

DocuSign shares fell as much as 19% in extended trading on Thursday after the electronic signature software vendor reported weaker-than-expected earnings in its fiscal first quarter.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: 38 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 46 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

38 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 46 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $588.7 million, vs. $581.8 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

For the quarter, which ended on April 30, DocuSign's revenue grew 25% from a year earlier, according to a statement.

But as investors shift away from a focus on growth to profitability, DocuSign's miss on earnings is overshadowing its beat on revenue. The stock is down 43% this year as of Thursday's close, tumbling alongside the rest of the cloud software sector.

DocuSign is moderating its hiring plan "to appropriately balance growth and profitability," CEO Dan Springer said on a conference call with analysts.

For the second quarter, DocuSign called for revenue of $600 million to $604 million. The middle of the range, at $602 million, was just above the Refinitiv consensus of $601.7 million.

And for all of 2023, DocuSign sees $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion in revenue, compared to the $2.479 billion Refinitiv consensus.

Earlier this week DocuSign announced an expansion of its partnership with Microsoft.

