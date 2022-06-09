Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s advice to summer interns: 'Be an entrepreneur'

Internships have begun at Goldman Sachs' offices in the U.S. this week, according to the global investment bank.

Roughly 3,700 people won a coveted spot in the company's internship program out of a record 236,000 who applied, according to a spokeswoman for the New York-based bank. That's a 1.57% acceptance rate.

Goldman says it recruited students from 607 schools around the world, which is 100 more than last year, as it leans on software like video platform HireVue to help it cast a wider net.

With an unprecedented confluence of geopolitical events and a possible recession on the horizon, it's an especially fraught time to be joining the workforce. (Successful interns are typically offered two-year analyst positions after graduation.)

On that topic, CEO David Solomon had some advice for his interns.

Here is a key excerpt from the e-mail he sent to incoming interns on Thursday: