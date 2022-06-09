PGA suspends 17 golfers, including Phil Mickelson, for playing in Saudi-backed LIV event

Phil Mickelson plays on the 18th during the Pro-Am at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The PGA Tour has suspended 17 golfers, including major championship winners Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, who are competing Thursday in the Saudi-backed LIV golf event near London.

The suspensions are indefinite.

The players "did not receive the necessary conflicting event and media rights release — or did not apply for releases at all" and are suspended indefinitely, according to an internal PGA memo seen by NBC's Golf Channel. The PGA will also suspend any future tour players who play in LIV events, says the memo, which is dated Thursday.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," the memo reads. "But they can't demand the same PGA TOUR membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you."

LIV Golf in a statement called the decision "vindictive" and said it "deepens the divide between the Tour and its members."

"It's troubling that the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing. This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond," the organization said.

Here is the list of players. The asterisks denote players who have already told the PGA that they're resigning their memberships.

Sergio Garcia*

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace*

Dustin Johnson*

Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer*

Graeme McDowell*

Phil Mickelson

Kevin Na*

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen*

Turk Pettit*

Ian Poulter

Charl Schwartzel*

Hudson Swafford

Peter Uihlein

Lee Westwood*

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.