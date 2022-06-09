Southwest Airlines is closing reservations centers as customer service agents go fully remote

A traveler walks past a Southwest Airlines airplane as it taxies from a gate at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Southwest Airlines' customer service agents will soon work '100%' remotely as the carrier moves to close its reservations centers.

"Southwest Airlines just announced they are closing all the Reservation Centers and transitioning to 100% remote work," the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the labor union representing the airline's customer service agents, said in a note to members, dated Wednesday.

The shift is effective Sept. 1, Southwest said, though the airline added that most reservations agents have been working remotely throughout the pandemic. It has about 3,200 customer service and reservations agents.

The union said in its note Southwest made the decision without union input. The organization didn't immediately return request for comment Thursday.

The closures make Southwest the latest company to weigh whether in-office work is necessary, effective and attractive for workers in a post-pandemic culture. Southwest and other airlines are scrambling to hire new staff as travel demand roars back after a two-year pandemic slump.

"Evolving to a fully remote workforce brings increased flexibility, both in attracting and hiring new Employees from across the country, and in scheduling current Employees who have worked at record efficiency in a remote work environment," Southwest said in a statement.

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines still staff reservations centers in person. Spokespeople for the companies didn't immediately comment on whether they plan to make a similar shift.