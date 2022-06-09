This SPAC is merging with an already-public company as sponsors get creative before time runs out

SPACs are known to be a roundabout investment vehicle to take private companies public. Not this one.

Bull Horn Holdings is merging with biotech Coeptis Therapeutics, a public company traded over the counter. The SPAC sponsors told CNBC they went for a public company partly because of greater transparency via a past performance record, which addresses some of the criticisms levelled against blank-check deals.

"We love this deal because it'd already spent some time in the minor leagues and it was ready to move forward. We've created a model that should be looked at by everybody," Bull Horn CFO Chris Calise said in an interview.

"There are a lot of sponsors right now and the bell is going to ring pretty quickly. I think they are looking for anything unique to make a deal happen," Calise said. His SPAC was originally targeting a company in the sports and entertainment industry.

This particular deal highlighted the peril many sponsors face as they race the clock to find a target amid a regulatory crackdown and waning enthusiasm. There are nearly 600 blank-check firms hunting for deals right now, most of which launched in 2020 and 2021, according to SPAC Research. SPACs typically have a two-year deadline to merge with a company, and they would have to return capital to investors if a deal fails to come to fruition.