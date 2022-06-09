CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, Take-Two, FedEx, Best Buy & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCredit Suisse upgrades Freeport-McMoRan in copper bet
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProVideo game stock Take Two Interactive looks cheap and can rally 33%, JPMorgan says
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
CNBC ProUBS upgrades Tesla to buy, sees more than 50% upside for electric vehicle stock
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
Read More