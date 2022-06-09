Treasury yields edge lower as investors await key jobs and inflation data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 1 basis point to 3.0141%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also slipped about 1 basis point to 3.1638%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower on Thursday as investors awaited key jobs and inflation data this week.

The moves come as market participants assess the prospect of interest rate rises in Europe and closely monitor economic data that could shape the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking strategy.

The European Central Bank on Thursday is widely expected to bring an end to its net asset purchases and signal a rate hike in July to combat soaring inflation. The key question for investors is exactly how aggressive the shift will be over the coming months.

On the data front, U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending June 2 will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

Markets are also looking ahead to May's consumer price index reading on Friday, with the print likely to be influential in the scale and speed of the Fed's monetary tightening path. The White House has acknowledged that it expects an uptick in inflation on Friday.