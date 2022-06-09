Watch Christine Lagarde speak after the ECB ends its bond-buying program

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The European Central Bank on Thursday confirmed its intention to hike interest rates at its policy meeting next month and downgraded its growth forecasts.

Following its latest monetary policy meeting, the Governing Council announced that it intends to raise its key interest rates by 25 basis points at its July meeting.

