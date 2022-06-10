Asia-Pacific stocks set for lower start ahead of China and U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific appeared set for a lower start on Friday as investors look ahead to the release of May inflation data from China and the U.S.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,085 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,980 — lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,246.53.

Australian stocks also looked poised to open lower, with the SPI futures contract at 6,964.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,019.70.