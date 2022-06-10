Carrie Lam says Hong Kong hasn't become 'just another Chinese city'

"And if I may just add, stability is extremely important for Hong Kong to maintain and enhance status as an international financial center," she told CNBC's Emily Tan and Martin Soong.

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Lam said: "Looking back, I think the enactment and implementation of a national security law, as well as the subsequent improvements to the electoral system, are absolutely necessary to ensure Hong Kong's continuous stability and prosperity."

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the national security law was "absolutely necessary" to ensure Hong Kong's stability.

Lam also said the exodus of expatriates and foreigners from Hong Kong in recent months was not due to the newly enacted National Security Law — seen by some as Beijing's tightening of its grip over the city — but as a result of the the strict pandemic controls and measures that "make people very impatient."

"Sometimes you need the difficult situations [protests] to weaken people, this is something that we needed to do. The enactment of the national security law and subsequent improvements to increase stability," Lam said on Street Signs.

"Stability is important to maintain enhanced Hong Kong as a financial center. Now that stability has been assured."

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.