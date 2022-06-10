What Cramer is watching Friday — white-hot inflation, AMD gains, Devon makes a buy

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 12, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell in morning trading as investors continue to worry about inflation and other global issues.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
What I am looking at June 10, 2022
- The May consumer price index report came in hotter than feared. Prices rose 8.6% year over year, the highest level since 1981, and 6% when excluding food and energy prices. Economists were looking for 8.3% for the main index and 5.9% for the core. The theme: a greater probability of a weaker macro environment.
- DocuSign (DOCU) shares plummeted 26% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings and sales came in below Wall Street estimates. I always say it doesn't matter where a stock came from, it is where it is going to. This stock was so unnaturally high that the past trading range doesn't matter at all in figuring out what it is worth. Shares of the electronic-signature technology company got to such heights that it isn't realistic to look at that past value to see where the stock may rebound. Evercore ISI and downgrades to hold from buy, so does Bank of America.