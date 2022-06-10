Cramer's lightning round: Zuora is not a buy

Loading chart...

23andMe Holding Co: "At $2, I'm willing to buy the lottery ticket. But make no mistake about it, it is a lottery ticket."

NIO Inc: "I don't like to buy any of these Chinese stocks. ... Let's move on."

Mirati Therapeutics Inc: "Understand that you can lose all that you put in. But as a pure spec, I think it's a good one."

Johnson Controls International PLC: "I think this one works, but right now, people feel they're going to miss the quarter. I don't think they are."

Zuora Inc: "Zuora's losing money. ... It does not fit our criteria of what you should own."

Golden Ocean Group Ltd: "I'm always suspicious when I see that high a yield, and I always pass. Always."

