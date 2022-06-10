Cramer's lightning round: Zuora is not a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
23andMe Holding Co: "At $2, I'm willing to buy the lottery ticket. But make no mistake about it, it is a lottery ticket."
Loading chart...
NIO Inc: "I don't like to buy any of these Chinese stocks. ... Let's move on."
Loading chart...
Mirati Therapeutics Inc: "Understand that you can lose all that you put in. But as a pure spec, I think it's a good one."
Loading chart...
Johnson Controls International PLC: "I think this one works, but right now, people feel they're going to miss the quarter. I don't think they are."
Loading chart...
Zuora Inc: "Zuora's losing money. ... It does not fit our criteria of what you should own."
Loading chart...
Golden Ocean Group Ltd: "I'm always suspicious when I see that high a yield, and I always pass. Always."
Loading chart...
Blue Owl Capital Inc: "I've got enough problems with major league banks. I do not need to fool around with minor league banks."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com