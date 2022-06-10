Russia and Ukraine are battling over underwater mines as the global food crisis worsens

Turkish Navy's Aydin class mine hunting vessel TCG Akcay sails in the Bosphorus on its way to the Black Sea in Istanbul, Turkey March 26, 2022.

The world is facing a global food crisis as a result of the war in Ukraine, with soaring prices being felt around the world as a result of Russia's invasion — and naval mines are a big part of the problem.

Russia and Ukraine are trading increasingly frequent barbs over the mines in the Black Sea, which are being used by Russia to its political advantage as its blockade of Ukraine's ports continues.

"The biggest impediment to the grain exports is clearly the Russian blockades, and that includes the mines," Maximilian Hess, central Asia fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told CNBC Thursday.

"The real issue going forward is that Russia seems intent on using this as an instrument of leverage."

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of using the mines to disrupt shipping and prevent grain exports from being able to leave the country, a factor that has contributed to global food prices rising.

Ukraine has even accused Russia of setting Soviet-era naval mines adrift in order to purposefully disrupt shipping and global food supplies, saying that such mines were effectively "uncontrolled drifting ammunition."

Russia denies this and has, in turn, blamed Ukraine for the un-moored mines. Moscow has also blamed the international sanctions imposed on the country for the global food crisis, and said that exports can restart as soon as Ukraine removes the mines from its ports.

Ukraine has refused to do that, saying it will allow Russia to attack more of its coastline. Odesa, its last main functioning port (and a mined one at that) further westward along the Black Sea coast, is particularly vulnerable.