The world will face 'a severe food crisis and famine,' Zelenskyy says

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the world will face a "severe food crisis," with Russia's war on his country dragging on, as he virtually addressed the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday.

Zelenskyy told delegates that his country was unable to export enough food because of Russia's blockade at Black Sea ports, which was preventing exports from being shipped to other countries.

"The world will face an acute and severe food crisis and famine," he said, addressing 575 delegates from 40 countries at the dialogue, Asia's top defense conference.

Ukraine along with Russia are among the largest producers and exporters of wheat and other essential foods like other grains and oils.

"The food [crisis] touches Asia, Europe and Africa. Russia has blocked the Black Sea. Prices are rising. Russia is violating international law," Zelenskyy said in a question-and-answer session following his speech.