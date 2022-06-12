Before you start investing, here's what experts want you to know

If you are ready to jump into the market, there are a few things experts want you to know.

Investing is a great way to grow wealth, but you have to be smart about it, said certified financial planner Cathy Curtis, founder and CEO of Curtis Financial Planning in Oakland, California.

That means not necessarily following the latest hot stock or trade.

"A lot of young people have a distorted view on how to invest in the markets," said Curtis, a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council.

"They invest in IPOs [ initial public offerings], companies they think are cool," she added.

"It makes sense to them to buy those things they see friends and girlfriends using those products, but they don't necessarily understand if it makes a good investment."

New investors flooded the market during the pandemic. Some piled into certain names, like meme stocks, or jumped into cryptocurrencies.

While the S&P 500 Index ended up more than 25% higher in 2021, it's a different story in 2022, with the index down about 13% so far for the year. Cryptocurrencies have taken a beating.