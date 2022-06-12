'Stop smearing' China: Chinese defense minister accuses U.S. of creating 'conflict and confrontation'

An F-16V jet fighter taxies on the runway in January for an emergency takeoff as part of a Taiwanese military drill in Chiayi, Taiwan, as China increased overflights by PLA fighter jets over the self-governed island in 2022. Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

China's defense minister has accused the U.S. of "smearing" Beijing and says Washington is trying to "hijack" countries in the Indo-Pacific region. Wei Fenghe, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, said the burden of improving the troubled U.S.-China ties lies on Washington. "We request the U.S. side to stop smearing and containing China. Stop interfering in China's internal affairs. The bilateral relationship cannot improve unless the U.S. side can do that," he told delegates at the dialogue, Asia's top defense conference. "However, if you want confrontation, we will fight to the end. The two militaries should make positive efforts for a positive relationship," Wei added. Wei said U.S. President Joe Biden's new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to "conflict and confrontation."

The U.S. announced its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, in May as part of its strategy for the region. The IPEF involves 13 countries and excludes China. "To us, the strategy is an attempt to build an exclusive small group in the name of a free and open Indo-Pacific, to hijack countries in our region and target one specific country," Wei said at the concluding day of the three-day dialogue in Singapore. "It is a strategy to create conflict and confrontation to contain and encircle others," he said. "China seeks peace and stability, and is not an aggressor in the Indo-Pacific," he said, calling on the U.S. to "strengthen solidarity and oppose confrontation and division." During the summit, which has seen addresses by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin, China has been pushing back against narratives of Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific. Senior serving and retired Chinese military officials have held special media briefings to counter the speeches by both Kishida and Austin.

Speaking on Saturday, Austin had described the Indo-Pacific as a "priority theater of operations" that lay at the "heart of American grand strategy." He called the Indo-Pacific strategy released in February central to the Biden Administration's forthcoming National Security Strategy and to his own department's National Defense Strategy. Austin sharply criticized Beijing's increasingly "coercive and aggressive" approach to its claims in the Indo-Pacific — where China is involved in territorial disputes with several neighbors including Japan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Warning on Taiwan