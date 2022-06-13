CNBC Pro

Stock investors start to bet the Fed will tip the economy into a recession

thumbnail
Bob Pisani@BobPisani
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProBuffett disciple Mohnish Pabrai shares 3 ways to identify long-term winners
Zavier Ong5 hours ago
CNBC ProWant EV exposure? One analyst says he's giving Tesla a miss — and reveals his top pick instead
Zavier Ong5 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO08:28
CNBC ProNetflix, AMD, and DocuSign are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers June 10
Alison Conklin
Read More