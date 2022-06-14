Cramer's lightning round: Stay away from Equinix for now

Loading chart...

Bausch Health Companies Inc: "I can not believe that this has worked out as bad as it has. It's one of the worst picks I've had. ... [CEO Joe Papa's] got to come back on the show. That's the only way to clear the air."

Equinix Inc: "I thought that Equinix would be a good stock, but you know what, we're in a situation now where anything that's just a building with plumbing in it's not doing it for people. We're going to have to stay away for now."

Mosaic Co: "I can not recommend buy or sell, because it is at a level that is just right at the precipice of either going back up or going down big."

Farmland Partners Inc: "I like Farmland Partners. ... It just is very, very expensive, and that's the problem."

