Cramer's lightning round: Stay away from Equinix for now

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Bausch Health Companies Inc: "I can not believe that this has worked out as bad as it has. It's one of the worst picks I've had. ... [CEO Joe Papa's] got to come back on the show. That's the only way to clear the air."
Equinix Inc: "I thought that Equinix would be a good stock, but you know what, we're in a situation now where anything that's just a building with plumbing in it's not doing it for people. We're going to have to stay away for now."
Mosaic Co: "I can not recommend buy or sell, because it is at a level that is just right at the precipice of either going back up or going down big."
Farmland Partners Inc: "I like Farmland Partners. ... It just is very, very expensive, and that's the problem."
Saverone 2014 Ltd: "I find myself loathe to recommend something that is not making money. .... I've got to be cut and dry in this bear market. I just have to."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Bausch Health.
