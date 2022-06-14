Here are some tips to stay on track with your retirement and short-term goals amid choppy markets

Rbkomar | Moment | Getty Images

Remember better days are coming

The best and worst days tend to be clustered together, data from J.P. Morgan shows. If you sell, you may miss the upside — and that will cost you. "Trying to time the market is likely going to result in you missing out on some really, really good days," said Jordan Jackson, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan. On April 29, the market was down 3.6% for the day. Then, five days later, on May 4, the market rallied 2.99%.

You want to make sure your portfolio is balanced. Rita Assaf vice president of retirement leadership at Fidelity Investments

Moreover, on March 7, the S&P 500 was down about 2.95%. Two days later, on March 9, the index was up 2.57%. The best and worst days tend to be clustered together, Jackson said. Moreover, if you miss out on the upswing, it's hard to make up for those lost gains.

Revisit your retirement allocations

When planning for your retirement, it is wise to have a healthy mix of equities and bonds that match your time horizon. Ideally, your diversified investment strategy will expose you to different areas of the market to help manage your overall portfolio risk, according to Rita Assaf, vice president of retirement leadership at Fidelity Investments. That includes U.S. small cap, large cap and international stocks, as well as investment grade bonds. Because stocks have generally climbed for a prolonged period of time, it's also important to check to make sure that your portfolio has not drifted to a higher equity allocation than you originally intended, Assaf said. "You want to make sure your portfolio is balanced and that your equity allocation is in line with your goals," Assaf said.

Don't lose sight of near-term goals

While long-term retirement investors want to stay the course, those with shorter time horizons – say three to five years out – should take a different approach. That may include a down payment to buy a home or a couple of years' worth of spending needs if you're already in retirement. For those goals, your main goal should be principal preservation, according to Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "Don't be tempted to chase returns at the expense of principal preservation or easy access when needed," he said.