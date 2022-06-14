Yellowstone National Park shuts to visitors due to 'extremely hazardous conditions' following rainfall, heavy flooding
- Yellowstone National Park will be closed at least through Wednesday following historic flooding and rainfall.
- Park officials said the deluge has led to rockslides, mudslides, damaged roads and power outages.
- Forecasts are calling for even more rainfall, with the Yellowstone River already at record levels.
All five entrances to Yellowstone National Park have been temporarily closed after unprecedented rainfall and flooding damaged the park's infrastructure, creating "extremely hazardous conditions."
Park officials said the deluge has led to rockslides, mudslides, damaged roads and power outages.
"Preliminary assessments show multiple sections of roads throughout the park have been either washed out or covered in mud or rocks, and multiple bridges may be affected," officials said in a statement.
The park is shut to inbound visitor traffic through at least Wednesday as officials assess the damage. Forecasts are calling for even more rainfall, with the Yellowstone River already at record levels.
Visitors began to be evacuated from the park on Monday afternoon.
"We will not know timing of the park's reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time," superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement.
"Strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities could become a factor and the park is taking precautions to ensure facilities are not failing," Yellowstone said in a statement.