Yellowstone National Park shuts to visitors due to 'extremely hazardous conditions' following rainfall, heavy flooding

High water levels in the Gardner River erode Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance Road, where the park was closed due to heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions near Gardiner, Montana, U.S. June 13, 2022.

All five entrances to Yellowstone National Park have been temporarily closed after unprecedented rainfall and flooding damaged the park's infrastructure, creating "extremely hazardous conditions."

Park officials said the deluge has led to rockslides, mudslides, damaged roads and power outages.

"Preliminary assessments show multiple sections of roads throughout the park have been either washed out or covered in mud or rocks, and multiple bridges may be affected," officials said in a statement.