Asia-Pacific stocks set for lower start; China's May retail sales, industrial production out ahead
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific appeared set for a lower start on Wednesday following overnight losses on Wall Street as the S&P 500 fell deeper into bear market territory.
Investors in the region will also be looking ahead to the release of Chinese economic data expected later today.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 26,470 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,420 — lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,629.86.
Australian stocks also looked poised to open lower, with the SPI futures contract at 6,637, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,686.
A slew of Chinese economic data, including industrial production and retail sales for May, is set to be out later on Wednesday.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell deeper into bear market territory, declining 0.38% to 3,735.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 151.91 points, or 0.5%, to 30,364.83. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.18% to around 10,828.35.
The moves stateside came as U.S. Treasury yields rose again as investors anticipate more aggressive tightening policies from the Federal Reserve, which is set to announce its latest interest rate decision later Wednesday stateside.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 3.4791%, while the 2-year rate was at 3.4393%. Yields move inversely to prices. The 2-year and 10-year Treasury yield curve briefly inverted recently as investors position for potentially aggressive monetary policy tightening to tame inflation.
The yield curve inversion is closely monitored by traders and is often viewed as an indicator of potential recession ahead.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 105.518 after a recent bounce from levels below 105.
The Japanese yen traded at 135.27 per dollar, weaker as compared with levels below 135 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6881, struggling to recover after last week's fall from levels above $0.72.