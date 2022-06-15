Asia-Pacific stocks set for lower start; China's May retail sales, industrial production out ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific appeared set for a lower start on Wednesday following overnight losses on Wall Street as the S&P 500 fell deeper into bear market territory.

Investors in the region will also be looking ahead to the release of Chinese economic data expected later today.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 26,470 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,420 — lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,629.86.

Australian stocks also looked poised to open lower, with the SPI futures contract at 6,637, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,686.

A slew of Chinese economic data, including industrial production and retail sales for May, is set to be out later on Wednesday.