Covid vaccine for kids under 5 moves closer to FDA authorization after committee backs shots

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for infants through preschoolers has moved a step closer to authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA's committee of independent vaccine experts unanimously voted to recommend the shots for use in the youngest children after weighing how safe and effective the shots are during an all-day public meeting.

The committee will soon vote on Pfizer's vaccine for infants through preschoolers as well.

The FDA will likely accept the committee's guidance and quickly authorize the shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then has to sign off on the vaccines before pharmacies and doctors' offices can start administering them to the kids.

Parents will likely be able to get their kids immunized as soon as Tuesday, though appointments might be limited at first as the vaccination program ramps up, according to Dr. Ashish Jha, who oversees the White House's response to the pandemic.

Covid is generally less severe in children than adults. However, hospitalizations of kids under age 5 spiked during the omicron wave, hitting the highest level of the pandemic. The hospitalization rate during omicron was as bad or worse for these kids than any recent flu season, according to the CDC.

Covid has killed 202 six-month to 5-year-olds since January 2020. Children under age 5 are the only age group left in the U.S. not eligible vaccination. Many parents have been waiting months for the FDA to authorize the shots.

"We have to be careful that we don't become numb to the number of pediatric deaths because of the overwhelming number of older deaths. Every life is important," Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA's vaccine division, told the committee.

"For those who have lost children to Covid-19, our hearts go out to them because each child that's lost essentially fractures a family," Marks said.