Chinese Tesla rival Nio launches new electric SUV as competition heats up

Nio's ES7 sports utility vehicle adds another competitor to Tesla's Model X and Model Y in China.

Nio on Wednesday launched the ES7 sports utility vehicle as competition with Tesla intensifies in China.

Nio is trying to differentiate its electric SUV by highlighting the technology features of the vehicle.

This includes Nio Autonomous Driving, the company's system that powers some semi-autonomous driving features.

The company also highlighted its infotainment system which includes a 23-speaker surround-sound configuration in the car.

Nio's ES7 comes in three different range capabilities depending on the battery size — 485 kilometers, 620 kilometers and 930 kilometers.

The ES7 with the 485-kilometer range starts from 468,000 Chinese yuan ($69,693) before subsidies. The longest range version starts at 526,000 yuan before subsidies.