U.S. Treasury yields pull back ahead of key Fed meeting

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slid to just below 3.41%, having notched an 11-year high of 3.48% on Tuesday, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped to 3.3840%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields pulled back slightly on Wednesday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve 's key monetary policy announcement.

The Federal Open Market Committee will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday, and is expected to take aggressive action on interest rates in a bid to rein in inflation. The U.S. consumer price index rose by an annual 8.6% in May, its highest year-on-year increase since 1981.

Traders had initially been looking for a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but in light of the red hot inflation print, the market is now pricing a more than 95% chance of a 75-basis-point increase, the biggest since 1994, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. (1 basis point equals 0.01%)

The Federal Open Market Committee in May raised the target range for the federal funds rate to 0.75% to 1%, from 0.25% to 0.5%.

On the data front, May's retail sales figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

An auction will be held Wednesday for $30 billion of 119-day Treasury bills.

Over in Europe, the European Central Bank will hold an unscheduled monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, with bond yields surging for many governments across the euro zone.