CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Snowflake, Apple, Amazon, Nike, Robinhood, Rivian & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProRobinhood to fall to $5 as trading slows, main revenue source is threatened, Atlantic Equities says
Fred Imbert2 hours ago
CNBC ProCanaccord upgrades Snowflake, says pullback offers a big buying opportunity
Fred Imbert2 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Coinbase, Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Netflix, Tesla & more
Michael Bloom
Read More