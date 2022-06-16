Chipotle testing cauliflower rice in select locations after item drew in customers last year

Chipotle is giving cauliflower rice another try after the item helped bring in new customers when it was offered for a limited time last year.

The Newport Beach, California-based chain said Thursday it will test a Mexican cauliflower rice at 60 locations in Arizona, Southern California and Wisconsin. The company said the item is seasoned with spices including garlic, cumin and paprika and suitable for people following keto, vegan, vegetarian and paleo diets. It can be added to any menu item for an additional cost, Chipotle said.

The test comes after the chain offered a cilantro-lime cauliflower rice at all its U.S. and Canadian restaurants early last year. Chipotle said that item attracted new customers and that one in five cilantro-lime cauliflower rice orders in January 2021 were from people trying Chipotle for the first time.

"After the success of our Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice last year, we are eager to test a second plant-powered start for any go to order," said Nevielle Panthaky, Chipotle's vice president of culinary in the press release.

In its most recent quarterly results released in April, Chipotle said sales at established locations rose 9% in the three months ending March 31. The company is scheduled to report its second quarter results on July 26.