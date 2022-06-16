Cramer's lightning round: Oshkosh is a buy

Key Points
- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Capital Southwest Corp: "We don't know what they really own. ... I don't recommend those stocks because we can't really tell what they're in."
Terran Orbital Corp: "It's one of those newer companies that doesn't have any earnings. You know how I feel about those guys."
Oshkosh Corp: "They make things, do stuff, return capital and it's very good, and therefore it is a buy into this weakness."
